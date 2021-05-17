COVIR.IO (CVR) Price Tops $50.41 on Exchanges

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded down 58.4% against the dollar. One COVIR.IO coin can currently be bought for $50.41 or 0.00114477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. COVIR.IO has a total market capitalization of $6.00 million and $1,318.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00090241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.09 or 0.00447582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.60 or 0.00226194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.87 or 0.01321424 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00042743 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About COVIR.IO

COVIR.IO was first traded on January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover. The official message board for COVIR.IO is medium.com/@covir. COVIR.IO’s official website is covir.io/v2.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

COVIR.IO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVIR.IO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVIR.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

