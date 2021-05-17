Cowa LLC Has $141,000 Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Cowa LLC cut its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,345 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 14.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC opened at $38.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $47.14. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

