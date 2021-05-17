Cowa LLC Has $29,000 Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 900.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EDU. CLSA began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.98.

Shares of EDU opened at $12.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $124.65. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

