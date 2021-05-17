Cowa LLC Sells 200 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cowa LLC decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $786,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,117 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $289.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.13 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.24.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

