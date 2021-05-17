Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Receives $35.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COWN. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Compass Point raised shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Cowen alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cowen by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,222,000 after acquiring an additional 673,684 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at $13,668,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cowen by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after acquiring an additional 426,021 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at $7,312,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at $3,815,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88. Cowen has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $43.17.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Analysts forecast that Cowen will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.