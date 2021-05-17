Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.650-5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.

NYSE CR opened at $98.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. Crane has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $99.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crane will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

CR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.50.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,322 shares of company stock worth $2,356,810. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

