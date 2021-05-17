Credit Suisse Group Boosts DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target to $27.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.93.

NYSE:DCP opened at $26.24 on Thursday. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 3.75.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 99.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 26.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

