Credit Suisse Group Cuts Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target to GBX 350

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Beazley currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 440 ($5.75).

Shares of Beazley stock opened at GBX 312.10 ($4.08) on Friday. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 538.50 ($7.04). The stock has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 337.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 347.67.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

