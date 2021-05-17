Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.89.

CPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of CPG stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.19. 6,927,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,973,410. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $343.63 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,285.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,666 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,507,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,247,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,565,000 after buying an additional 2,983,802 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,761,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,662,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after buying an additional 118,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.