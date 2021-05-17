Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Hits New 52-Week High at $435.98

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 435.98 ($5.70) and last traded at GBX 425.60 ($5.56), with a volume of 65970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 427.80 ($5.59).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group cut Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crest Nicholson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 297.63 ($3.89).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 413.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 341.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -102.68.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

