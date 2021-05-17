CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Several brokerages have commented on CRHM. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CRH Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded CRH Medical to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised CRH Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRHM. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in CRH Medical by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,348,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,508 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH Medical in the first quarter worth about $2,739,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of CRH Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of CRH Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in CRH Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

CRH Medical stock remained flat at $$3.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 35,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,867. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.60. CRH Medical has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $285.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.41.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. CRH Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CRH Medical will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

