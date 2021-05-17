Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.68.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $36.50. 500,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,686. Criteo has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.73.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,633. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Criteo by 7.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,617,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $160,378,000 after buying an additional 320,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Criteo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,362,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,475,000 after buying an additional 109,907 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Criteo during the first quarter worth $36,126,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the first quarter worth $29,444,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

