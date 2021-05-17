Critical Analysis: 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shutterstock has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 8X8 and Shutterstock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $446.24 million 5.76 -$172.37 million ($1.29) -18.53 Shutterstock $650.52 million 4.79 $20.11 million $0.74 115.16

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shutterstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Shutterstock shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of 8X8 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.8% of Shutterstock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and Shutterstock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -36.15% -68.68% -18.67% Shutterstock 7.70% 15.13% 8.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 8X8 and Shutterstock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 6 7 0 2.43 Shutterstock 0 0 5 0 3.00

8X8 currently has a consensus target price of $32.31, indicating a potential upside of 35.35%. Shutterstock has a consensus target price of $94.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.90%. Given 8X8’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Shutterstock.

Summary

Shutterstock beats 8X8 on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services. The company provides 8×8 Virtual Office, a self-contained and end-to-end solution that delivers high quality voice and unified communications-as-a-service; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 Meetings, a cloud-based video conferencing and collaboration solution that enables secure and continuous collaboration with borderless high definition video and audio communications from mobile and desktop devices. It also offers 8×8 Team Messaging, an integrated open team messaging platform, which facilitate modern modes of communication with support for direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, short messaging service, presence, emojis, and Â’@' mentions; 8×8 API, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service; and 8×8 Callstats Service, an analytics offering designed for real-time analytical responsiveness at scale. The company integrates its services with third-party applications and platforms, including enterprise resource planning, customer relations management, human capital management, and other proprietary application suites. It markets its services to end users through search engine marketing and optimization, third-party lead generation sources, industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels, as well as direct sales organization. 8×8, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc., a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Select, Shutterstock Custom, Shutterstock Editorial, Offset, PremiumBeat brand names, as well as Application programming interface, and Editor and Editor Pro tools to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves marketing professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses through online platform. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.