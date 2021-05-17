Critical Comparison: Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Akero Therapeutics and Antibe Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics N/A -40.84% -38.33% Antibe Therapeutics -273.96% -150.49% -98.51%

Volatility & Risk

Akero Therapeutics has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Akero Therapeutics and Antibe Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akero Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Antibe Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $57.29, indicating a potential upside of 103.07%. Antibe Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.95, indicating a potential upside of 135.21%. Given Antibe Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Antibe Therapeutics is more favorable than Akero Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.5% of Akero Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Akero Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akero Therapeutics and Antibe Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics N/A N/A -$43.76 million ($2.90) -9.73 Antibe Therapeutics $7.51 million 20.52 -$14.54 million ($0.50) -6.76

Antibe Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Akero Therapeutics. Akero Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antibe Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics beats Antibe Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc., a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body. The company also conducts a Phase 2a clinical trial, the BALANCED study, to evaluate EFX in the treatment of biopsy-confirmed NASH patients. The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2018. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction that has completed Phase 2B gastrointestinal safety study. Its products also comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of gout, dental pain, post-surgical pain, etc.; and ATB-340 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of stroke and cancer. In addition, it offers bone graft substitutes, barrier membranes, and other products for the dental and orthopedic markets under the C-Graft Putty, C-Blast Putty, Eclipse, NeoGuarde, Neomem, Neomem FlexPlus, PentOS OI, and Raptos trademarks. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.