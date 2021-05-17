CROAT Price Down 22.8% This Week (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. CROAT has a total market cap of $233,277.30 and approximately $98.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000119 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 87,149,752 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.