Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC lowered shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 452,810 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $4,822,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,562,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,239,836.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 344,015 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $3,725,682.45. Insiders have sold a total of 2,300,995 shares of company stock valued at $23,851,386 in the last ninety days. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,473,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,869,000 after buying an additional 152,829 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cronos Group by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 854,262 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cronos Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 230,077 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cronos Group by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 685,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 514,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cronos Group by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 158,269 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRON opened at $7.29 on Monday. Cronos Group has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $15.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 2.07.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

