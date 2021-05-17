Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Trimmed by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $6,235,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 391.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 336,590 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI opened at $181.74 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.94 and a 200-day moving average of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 113.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,280 shares of company stock worth $680,983 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

