Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crown ElectroKinetics.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter.

CRKN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

NASDAQ CRKN opened at $3.65 on Friday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRKN. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,370,000.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.