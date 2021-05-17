Crown Trading Down 21.3% This Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Crown has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $3.75 million and $9,562.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,562.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,137.34 or 0.02496198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.24 or 0.00634809 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00067868 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001720 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003365 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,213,370 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars.

