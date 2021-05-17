Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 110,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,215,000 after buying an additional 56,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,162.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after buying an additional 41,772 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $234.44 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.90 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398 in the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

