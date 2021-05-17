Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 42,012 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,012 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,634,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 164,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $61.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,153 shares of company stock valued at $16,468,384 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.10.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

