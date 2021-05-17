Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,352 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $314.65 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.01 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.86, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.73.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

