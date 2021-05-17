Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $13.01 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,047 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $13,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $988,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 93.44 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

