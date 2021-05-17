Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,036 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $8,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,618,000 after buying an additional 330,613 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 375.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. 6.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHB opened at $46.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $47.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

