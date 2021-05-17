Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 3,505 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,369 shares of company stock worth $12,015,841 over the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGEN. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.92.

SGEN opened at $147.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.