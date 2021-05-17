Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 615.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,182 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $6,151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $5,996,006.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,006.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 15,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $1,365,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 861,429 shares of company stock worth $65,868,810 in the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

PINS opened at $58.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.21. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

