Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins stock opened at $265.67 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.31 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.54 and its 200-day moving average is $243.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.25.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

