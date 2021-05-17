Cyclone Protocol (CYC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $157,130.00

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $20.73 million and approximately $157,130.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,817.10 or 0.04122421 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000866 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.77 or 0.00169621 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00013030 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 11,409 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

