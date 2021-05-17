D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys 1,432 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Spirit AeroSystems makes up approximately 0.3% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,489,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,603,000 after acquiring an additional 138,229 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,030,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,432,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,987,000 after buying an additional 19,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,751,000 after buying an additional 934,257 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPR stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,712. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.72.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

