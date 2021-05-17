D Orazio & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 141.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark cut their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

Shares of NFLX traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $489.28. The stock had a trading volume of 67,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,157. The firm has a market cap of $216.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.86 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

