D Orazio & Associates Inc. Makes New $42,000 Investment in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. 47.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GSG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,620. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $15.79.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

