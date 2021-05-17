D Orazio & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 30,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1,848.5% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 60,632 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 57,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.57. The company had a trading volume of 21,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,963. The firm has a market cap of $156.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.68 and a 12 month high of $232.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.