DA Davidson Increases Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target to $49.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price target increased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $39.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

PBH stock opened at $48.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

