Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 3,651 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,530,000 after buying an additional 325,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,483,000 after purchasing an additional 240,823 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,028,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.04.

FITB opened at $42.64 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

