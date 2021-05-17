Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 1,344.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 14.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cross Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $17.53 on Monday. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

