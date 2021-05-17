Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,806 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591,698 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,508,000 after purchasing an additional 970,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $89.56 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

