Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 207.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 35,714 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Invesco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Invesco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 870,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,207,401. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $27.96 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

