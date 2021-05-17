Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,542 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Incyte by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,204,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 78.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Incyte by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 263,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 912,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,151,000 after purchasing an additional 58,626 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

INCY opened at $82.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $75.52 and a 52-week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Herve Hoppenot bought 12,925 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

