Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,194 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5,660.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

PKI stock opened at $143.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.16. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.47 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

