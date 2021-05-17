Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.1% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,611 shares of company stock worth $6,361,595 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $251.39. 24,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.19. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $155.61 and a 12-month high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.