Daniels&Tansey LLP Has $10.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 4.2% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 102,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.1% during the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $139.90. 124,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,346. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.83. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $96.31 and a 1-year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.