Daseke’s (DSKE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DSKE. Northland Securities raised shares of Daseke to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Daseke from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get Daseke alerts:

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $390.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.00. Daseke has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,799,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Daseke by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Daseke by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.