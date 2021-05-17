Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $111.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DDOG. Truist began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.61.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $82.51 on Thursday. Datadog has a 12-month low of $62.50 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day moving average is $94.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,749.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $293,905.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,452.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,403,765 shares of company stock worth $122,000,086. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,472,000 after buying an additional 561,531 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,950,000 after buying an additional 541,225 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,449,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,542,000 after buying an additional 328,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Datadog by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,067,000 after purchasing an additional 486,305 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

