Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,283,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1,577.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,186,000 after buying an additional 722,734 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 494.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,534,000 after buying an additional 224,647 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1,145.3% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 174,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel bought a new position in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $28,838,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox stock opened at $181.32 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.06.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

