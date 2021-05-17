Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 150 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,360 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,202,000 after purchasing an additional 234,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $166,008,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,021,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,465,000 after purchasing an additional 126,236 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BR stock opened at $163.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.98 and a 12 month high of $167.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

In related news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

