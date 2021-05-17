Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 24,839 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 40.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,839 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 20,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sally Beauty by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238,927 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,199,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,686,000 after buying an additional 1,756,538 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $968,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $363,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBH opened at $22.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBH. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.