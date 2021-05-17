Decentraland (MANA) Price Down 19.3% Over Last Week

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002420 BTC on major exchanges. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.70 billion and $239.58 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Decentraland

MANA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,374,027 coins and its circulating supply is 1,580,484,621 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

