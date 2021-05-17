Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $415.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $400.00 to $415.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Deere & Company from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $341.17.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $384.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $124.69 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.54.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

