Degenerator Hits 1-Day Volume of $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.46 or 0.00700670 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005527 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00018329 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $777.46 or 0.01837507 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

