Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

DKL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $44.02.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 847.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

